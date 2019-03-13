|
|
Minor, Odell R. Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019, at age 66. Beloved husband of LaDon (nee Shankle) for 34 years. Son of Dorothy M. Stegall. Also loved by his children, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, other family and friends. Odell was a Milwaukee Firefighter Paramedic Lieutenant for 24 1/2 years. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, March 15, from 3-7PM with Family Hour from 5-7PM. Additional visitation at COMMUNITY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2249 N. Sherman Blvd., on Saturday from 10-11AM. Funeral Service at 11AM. Committal to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019