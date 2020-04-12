|
|
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Odessa Marie (Camper) Young. Beloved wife of Frederick W Young Sr. Devoted Mother of Ernest (Janet), James (Rita), Don (Dianne), Alfreddy (Jody), David (Erika), Veronica, Frederick (Michelle), and Wayne (Latosha). Cherished Grandmother to Ernest Jr, Donnell, Fred, Damar, James Jr, Lisa, Christina, Don Jr, Marcos, Daon, Darion, Cristina, Sarah, Katelyn, Desiree, Nathan, Dwayne, Raymond, and Shane. Adored Great Grandmother. Loving Sister to Clifford (Betty), Hazel (William) and Sherwood. Loving Sister in-law to Harold (Gloria) and Myra.
Odessa was born in Fork Neck, MD, the daughter of William Camper and Sarah Jackson. She met and married her husband of 55 years in Cambridge, Md where they started raising their 8 children. The Young's moved to Milwaukee in 1979. For the majority of Odessa's life she was a homemaker. Once her children left the home she became a culinary specialist at nursing homes in her community, where she was able to share her love of cooking and joy of life with others.
Viewing will be held at Northwest Funeral Home, 6630 W. Hampton Ave on Saturday, 04/18/2020 from 9 AM-11 AM
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020