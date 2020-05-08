O.J. Merrell "Jay"
May 31, 1945 - May 5, 2020 O.J. Merrell passed away at home unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 5. After a career in college teaching and 25 years as Special Events and Exhibits Coordinator for the Milwaukee County Zoo, O.J. was retired but kept very busy. His creative talents now focused on creating guitars, furniture, stained glass and numerous other projects with his wife, Chris. He also was in charge of and one of the original gardeners for the Riverwest Secret Garden Tour. O.J. was very proud of this yard and garden an was a winner of the Mayors Landscape Award and also the Beautification Award Grand Champion for Blumels Garden Center. O.J. taught college speech and theatre for 15 years before deciding to "run away to the zoo." He and his wife, Chris, moved to Wisconsin from Illinois where he had been head of the theatre department at Blackburn College. His last year of teaching was at Carroll College in Waukesha.
He is survived by his wife and soul mate of 38yrs, Chris Renstrom; his brother, Art; his sons Eric and Travis; grandson, Jager; granddaughter, Joplyn and greatgranddaughter, La'ie. Preceding him in death was his brother, Jim.
In lieu of flowers, plant a fruit tree, grow some vegetables, plant some flowers or make a donation to the zoo to support your favorite animal. Give the ones dear to you a hug and tell them you love them every day.
A private burial at Good Hope Cemetery will be held and we will celebrate O.J.'s life at a later date. Maybe at next year's Riverwest Garden Tour, to which he dedicated so much of his time.
Jay looked at it this way. Life is an adventure. Enjoy the journey. Challenge yourself and most of all have fun! Life is too short to not be happy.
Go to www.SuminskiFuneralHome.com to read Jay's complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020.