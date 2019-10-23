|
Olaf Theodore Harken
May 6, 1939 - October 21, 2019
Pewaukee lost a gentle giant when Olaf Harken passed away on Monday, October 21st.
Olaf was a loving husband, dedicated father, doting grandfather, loyal brother, kind-hearted friend, generous neighbor, curious innovator, marveling astronomer, and a fierce competitor- both on the water and in business.
Predeceased by his parents, Ulla and Johannes Harken, Olaf leaves behind a large, loving family: his devoted wife Ruth, daughters Heather (Neil) Evans, Heidi (Claudiu) Mag, Hilary Harken, brother Peter (Edit Olaz) Harken, and grandchildren Savannah, McKinley, Zoey, Luca, and Nadia. His Pewaukee community, Harken employees, and industry friends all mourn his death.
Olaf, recognized worldwide as a pioneer in the sailing industry, has called Pewaukee home for roughly 50 years. Born in Indonesia, then shepherded from New Zealand, Borneo, and Australia then to California where his family was reunited with his father who had survived four years in a Japanese prison camp. Olaf and his brother Peter went separate directions in college with Olaf attending Georgia Tech on a swimming scholarship and graduating with an industrial engineering degree. It was during his visits to Madison to see his brother that he started to develop his attachment to the Midwest and an eye for innovation.
His list of sailing industry achievements is long and Olaf always shared the glory, both with his brother and the employees at Harken, Inc. His passion for sailing was a driving force in many of his ventures, whether for business or pleasure. He called Pewaukee Lake home, but also enjoyed traveling to his home in Cape Coral and sailing his boat there, or chartering a boat in the Caribbean with his family.
Olaf and his wife of 47 years have been extremely generous with their support of the Pewaukee community, continuing education programs, and various sailing organizations. The Harken Observatory at the Pewaukee Library is a testament to his work to share his passion with others. He also loved sharing his many interests with his family, whether traveling with his wife or teaching his daughters how to fix fiberglass boats and use marine-grade materials for projects. Olaf and Ruth have welcomed friends from all over the world into their home and their hearts.
In recent years, even as Parkinson's took hold in Olaf, he fought back constantly against the physical impairments, but never gave up or stopped pursuing any of his goals and dreams. His autobiography, "Fun Times in Boats, Blocks, & Business" was published in 2015 and gave him a great sense of accomplishment. His drive to finish it was inspiring, as is the book, as his dexterity failed.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Galilee Lutheran Church in Pewaukee, WI. Visitation is at 11:00, followed by the service at 2:00, and a Celebration of Life at 4:00 at Harken World Headquarters.
In lieu of flowers, the Harken family asks that you consider a donation to a fund that will be set up to support local charitable organizations such as the Pewaukee Library, Pewaukee Astronomy Club, Galilee Lutheran Church, educational and environmental projects, and the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center. Information can be found at http://www.tributes.com/olaf-harken
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019