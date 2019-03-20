|
Glavas-Trbic, Olga (Nee Neuhold) Passed away March 17, 2019 at the age of 96 years. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Zivojin. Beloved mother of Angie Glavas (the late William Borchert). Loving sister of the late Rose Jasionis, Bruno (Inge) Neuhold, and Elsa (the late Walter) Jonic. Further survived by other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Nikola Serbian Orthodox Church 3802 E. Squire Ave, Cudahy. Visitation Saturday 10:00 am until time of services. Interment St. Nikola Serbian Orthodox Cemetery. "Her loving and accepting spirit will be dearly missed by all"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019