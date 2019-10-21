Services
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
ST. JOHN PAUL II - ST. HELEN SITE
3329 S. 10th Street
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. JOHN PAUL II - ST. HELEN SITE
3329 S. 10th Street
View Map
Olga Haydee Martin


1926 - 2019
Olga Haydee Martin Notice
Olga Haydee Martin

Milwaukee - Born on December 6, 1926 in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, Olga Haydee passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019 at 92. Loving wife of the late Paul Martin. Cherished mother of James, Richard and Barbara (deceased) Martin. Proud grandma of Richard Paul (Mimi), Robert (Graciela) and Roger Martin. Caring Nana of Emily, Melany, Nataly, Andrew, Robert Jr., Michael, Sarah and Peter. Dear sister of the late William Diaz (Ines) and Gladys Ryan (the late James). She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Olga loved her family and was an avid genealogist. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 28th at 11:00 A.M. ST. JOHN PAUL II - ST. HELEN SITE 3329 S. 10th Street. Memorial Gathering at CHURCH from 10:00 to 10:45 A.M. Interment at St. Paul's Cathedral with her husband in Buffalo, NY.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
jsonline