Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Olinda D. Bruemmer-Niemi

Bruemmer-Niemi, Olinda D. 91, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Olinda was born on July 2, 1928 to William and Marie (nee Schiller) Meyer in Smith Center, Kansas. Olinda married the late Rev. Miles L. Bruemmer on June 3, 1952 and later the late Raymond "Ray" Niemi on August 18, 1984. Olinda is survived by her daughters Pam Harris, Ruth (Peter) Wood, Debra (Daniel) Yenter; grandchildren Justin (Stacy), Joel (Destinee), Miles and Travis; great-grandchildren Natalie, Kyler and Dominick. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. A Funeral Service will be at 12:00PM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Memorial Lutheran Church of Glendale (7701 N. Green Bay Ave. Glendale, WI 53209) with Pastor Lester Spies presiding. Visitation will be held at church on Friday, August 23rd from 10:00AM until 11:45AM. Private interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to Memorial Lutheran Church (7701 N. Green Bay Ave. Glendale, WI 53209). The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019
