|
|
Olive L. Prostinak
(nee Seubert)
Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 89. Loving mother of Dan (Debra), Laura Tate, Jackie (Westly) Short, Paul (Wendy) Doris Prostinak, Diane Nelson and Joan Champeau. Proud grandmother to a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is further survived by brothers, Jerome and Don (Nadine) Seubert; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 6th from 12:30PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 2:00PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Main Building, Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capital Dr. Brookfield, WI 53005. Entombment will immediately follow. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020