|
|
Schlag, Olive May Olive May Schlag, 97, passed away on May 19, 2019, in Crivitz, WI. She was born to the late Ray and Eva (Jossart) Gussert on May 7, 1922, in Iron Mountain, MI. Olive is a graduate of Kingsford High School. She married her husband Hal in 1959. She spent most of her life as a homemaker. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Mary's Church and the nursing home in Crivitz. She was an avid reader and also took pride in running the corn stand between Beaver and Crivitz on Highway 141 for many years. Olive is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Hal; 4 sons: Kurt, Bill, Len, and Jerry Schlag; a daughter, Rosemary Gottschalk; a brother, Dick Gussert; and a sister, Joanne Schreiner. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David Phelps; four brothers: John, Bob, Ray, and Jim; and two sisters Betty and Rose. She left behind many family members and friends who loved her. A service will be held at a later date per the families wishes. Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 23, 2019