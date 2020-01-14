|
Oliver "Ollie" Christian
Watertown - Oliver "Ollie" Christian, age 95, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon with Rev. David Phillips officiating. Burial will be at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Visitation will be at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Friday evening from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Elevator Fund or the . Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Oliver was born on December 23, 1924, the son of John and Linna (nee Woltman) Christian. He attended Immanuel Lutheran School and was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon. He married Lucille Tietz on June 19, 1949 at Immanuel. She preceded him in death on October 22, 2011. Oliver was an active member of his church, serving on various boards including the Building Committee and the Board of Education. He was a Charter Member of the Lebanon Lions and a retired director of Ixonia State Bank. Oliver owned and operated Ollie's Cabinet Shop for 25 years and later was a partner in Christian Quality Built Homes LLC.
He is survived by his two sons, James (Jean) Christian of Menomonee Falls and Robert (Barbara) Christian of Germantown; one daughter, Lisa (Dr. Jeffrey) Goetz of Eau Claire; four grandchildren, Michael Christian, Eric (Jamie) Goetz, Ashley (fiance Mike) Goetz and Ryan (special friend Stephanie) Goetz; great-grandchild, Sawyer Goetz; sisters-in-law, Anna Christian, Gladys Baumann and Lorna (Willard) Maas as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was further preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Clarence, Harold, Gerhard, Elroy and Adolph Christian and eight sisters, Laura Schuett, Ruth Grosenick, Leona Schmitz, Irma Wegner, Meta Groth, Linda Kopfer, Frieda Reichert and Dorothy Kuenzi. He was the last surviving child of John and Linna's fourteen children.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 22, 2020