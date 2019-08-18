|
Scholl, Ormand ALPHARETTA, GA -- Ormand Scholl passed away July 4, 2019 at the age of 89. Born January 1, 1930 in Lenawee County MI, he was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Ruby Scholl, his beloved wife Marjorie, and sister Vonda Southard. He is survived by brother, Ronald Scholl, his children, Terry (Suzanne), Becky (David) Wolter and Jennifer Brysacz. Cherished grandpa of Trisha (Adam), Tracy (Troy) and Brianna. He is further survived by (6) great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Marian Schultz, many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Graduating with a business degree from the University of Toledo, Ormand, soon began his lifetime career in tractor sales and eventually held management and executive level positions with major farm equipment manufacturers including Allis-Chalmers, KHD Deutz, and Agco Corporation, retiring in 1998. His career moves often resulted in a relocation with Marjorie alongside and provided enriching life experiences while residing in the Midwest, California and Georgia. He was able to pursue his avid enjoyment for golf throughout his life, both as an active member of Bluemound CC (Wauwatosa) and Cherokee Town & CC (Roswell) in addition to play during vacations and travel with Marjorie and family. He relocated in 2011 to Tellico Village in Loudon Tennessee to play golf in a quieter rural setting. A member of Christ the King Lutheran Church (Roswell GA) since 1989, Ormand will be missed for his spirited conversations, sense for fairness, endeavor for perfection, devotion to family, and living a blessed life he shared with all. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at the Legends at Bristlecone Pines, 1500 Arlene Dr, Hartland, WI, Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ormand's honor to the or Salvation Army are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019