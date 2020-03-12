|
Orville A. Schultz
Brookifeld - Found peace March 11, 2020, age 94. Preceded in death by his loving wife Dolores. Loving dad of Sharon (Russ), Jim (Marti), Leonard (Jean), Mary, Gary (Deb), Tim (Cindy) and Pam (Steve). Grandfather of 16. Great-grandfather of 18. Dear brother of Willard, Janice, Joyce and the late Harriet. Survived by other relatives and friends.
Memorial Visitation Sat., March 21, 2020 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME.1875 N. Calhoun Rd. from 10 AM until time of Memorial Service at 12 PM. Please see Church and Chapel website for full notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020