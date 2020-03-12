Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
Orville A. Schultz

Orville A. Schultz Notice
Orville A. Schultz

Brookifeld - Found peace March 11, 2020, age 94. Preceded in death by his loving wife Dolores. Loving dad of Sharon (Russ), Jim (Marti), Leonard (Jean), Mary, Gary (Deb), Tim (Cindy) and Pam (Steve). Grandfather of 16. Great-grandfather of 18. Dear brother of Willard, Janice, Joyce and the late Harriet. Survived by other relatives and friends.

Memorial Visitation Sat., March 21, 2020 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME.1875 N. Calhoun Rd. from 10 AM until time of Memorial Service at 12 PM. Please see Church and Chapel website for full notice.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
