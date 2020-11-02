1/
Orville J. "Mitch" Mitchell
Orville J. "Mitch" Mitchell

Mukwonago - Of Mukwonago. Passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 at the age of 78.

Preceded in death by his wife Susan, his parents Orville and Clarice, his daughter-in-law Michele, two grandchildren Faith and Brian, and his sister Mavis (Joseph) Haller.

Orville is the father of Scott Mitchell and Brent (Amy) Mitchell. Loving grandpa of Cody and Maura. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

In keeping with Orville's wishes, there will be no Funeral Services.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
930 Main Street
Mukwonago, WI 53149
(262) 363-7126
