Orville J. "Mitch" MitchellMukwonago - Of Mukwonago. Passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 at the age of 78.Preceded in death by his wife Susan, his parents Orville and Clarice, his daughter-in-law Michele, two grandchildren Faith and Brian, and his sister Mavis (Joseph) Haller.Orville is the father of Scott Mitchell and Brent (Amy) Mitchell. Loving grandpa of Cody and Maura. Further survived by other relatives and friends.In keeping with Orville's wishes, there will be no Funeral Services.