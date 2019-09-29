Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Hope United Methodist Church of West Allis,
3177 S. 107th St.
West Allis, WI
Orville L. Losey

Orville L. Losey Notice
Orville L. Losey

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the age of 97. He is lovingly survived by his wife Lilah (nee Stauss) of 73 years; children Cheryl (Wesley) Peters, the late Christine Keough, son-in law Kevin (Mary) Keough, Claudia (Joel) Lindsay and Kenneth (Jennifer) Losey; 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter and all ten of his siblings.

Orville was a proud United States Army Veteran serving as a Captain during World War II. He worked for many years at Douglas Dynamics, Inc. retiring in 1987.

Memorial Gathering 10 AM, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Blessed Hope United Methodist Church of West Allis, 3177 S. 107th St. West Allis, WI. Memorial Service with Military Honors at 11 AM. Luncheon to follow.

Private inurnment will be held at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, New Berlin WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Blessed Hope United Methodist Church of West Allis.

To read full obituary please visit the memorial website for Orville L. Losey at Schramka Funeral Home. https://www.schramkafuneralhome.com

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
jsonline