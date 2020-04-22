|
|
Orville Walter Liebsch
much-loved husband of the late Barbara (nee McNaughton) and dear father of Kathleen (Mark) Attermeier, Patricia (Mark Bingen) Liebsch, Sherri (Scott) Klingensmith and Alan (Mariana) Liebsch, died peacefully on April 15, 2020.
Orville was born to Walter and Helen Liebsch of South Milwaukee in 1925, and married Barbara at the First Congregational Church in South Milwaukee in 1947. Orv had close relationships with his sister Arla Sahagian, and late brother Jerry, and was the treasured grandfather of Elliott, Abraham, Atty, Nicholas, Carina, Noah, Matthew, Elizabeth, Erin, Ann, and Neil. He was also the Great-Grandpa to Jameson, Brynn, FitzReilly, Keegan, Keira, Kali, Orion and Micah. He will be missed by other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Orville was a lifelong resident of South Milwaukee and a proud WWII veteran. He grew up loving his hometown, Grant Park, and Lake Michigan. We believe he never missed a Class Reunion or an Old Goats Meeting.
Orville will always be remembered for being an avid outdoorsman who relished fishing, boating, playing baseball, camping and rescuing small animals. A fierce competitor, Orv also loved playing dartball, golf, and a good game of backyard Jarts! Gregarious and fun-loving, he enjoyed traveling, singing, playing his harmonica, and building and fixing anything (from models, to cars, to the washing machine)! He also had a gift for starting up conversations with anyone, which came in handy when he was enjoying another passion - finding a great deal at a yard sale!
A service will be held honoring Orville at the UCC First Congregational Church in South Milwaukee at a later date. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to WI Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls with special thanks to the nursing staff.
Memorials are kindly accepted and may be given in Orville's name to:
First Congregational Church, 1111 North Chicago Ave.,South Milwaukee, WI 53172. To sign Orville's online guestbook please visit www.molthenbell.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020