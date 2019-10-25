Resources
Milwaukee - Passed away on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019, age 88. Beloved husband of Mary Lou (nee Monahan). Loving father of Stephen, Scott (Patty Sandrian), Douglas (Raquel Parker), Christopher (Michelle Wortz). Grandfather of Michael Parker, Maria Juarez, Raynaldo Roman, Rachel Wehausen, the late Ryan Wehausen, Rebecca Wehausen, Randon Wehausen. Great-grandfather of 6. Also survived by brother John, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29th at the FUNERAL HOME from 3pm-5pm, followed by the service at 5pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Vincent Pallotti or the VA restoration fund appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
