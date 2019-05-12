Services
Oscar J. Werner Notice
Werner, Oscar J. Passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019 at age 94. Beloved husband of Lorraine (nee Schaefer) for 61 years. Dear father of Eric, Kurt (Sharon), and Karen Werner. Proud Opa of Jen Werner, Brother of the late Franz (Frieda) Werner. Brother-in-law of Grace Schaefer. Also lovingly remembered by nieces and nephews; Heidi, Lisa, Peter, Ludwig, Irene and their families. Also survived by other relatives and friends. He was a 60 year member of the Schwaben Maennerchor and the Schwaben Financial Aid Society. 30 year retiree of A.O. Smith Corporation. Memorial Service will be held from 11:30am to 12pm on May 16, 2019 at Davian's, N56W16300 Silver Spring Dr. Menomonee Falls. Private burial has been held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019
