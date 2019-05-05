Causey, Otha R. Passed away peacefully at home on May 3, 2019, at home at the age of 80 after a battle with cancer. Preceded in death by her parents Rev. Marion and Pearl Lena Tobias; her husband James D. Causey who died at home on Oct. 28, 2018; two sisters Everlena Tobias and Doreatha Gilmore; two brothers, T.C. Tobias and Thomas Tobias. Survived by her son James E. (Damia); granddaughter Taylor; a sister Joyce Tobias; four brothers Charles Tobias, L.C. Tobias, Marion Tobias Jr, Elbert Tobias, and a loving brother-in-law Barney Gilmore. After graduating high school in McComb, Miss. Otha spent time with family in Chicago before reacquainting with her childhood suitor, James David Causey. The two would get married on Nov. 20, 1965 at her aunt's Illinois home and start their married life in Milwaukee. Otha first job was as a salad maker at Karl Ratzch's restaurant. She also worked at KOSS Corp. during the 1980s and 1990s. Otha frequently worked two jobs at a time. She worked in dietary at Northwest General Hospital and for a printing/binding company. When she had free time, she enjoyed plays, meditation, going to the gym, playing bingo, attending church and road trips back to the South. Otha was a jazzy lady who loved "putting on her face", fancy wigs and outfits. Visitation at NORTHWEST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 6630 W. Hampton Ave. on Wednesday May 8, 2019, 4-7 p.m. Family hour from 6-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at People's Undertaking Comp. May 11, 2019 in McComb, Miss.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 5 to May 8, 2019