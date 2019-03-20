|
|
Krebs, Otis J. Went home to his loving savior. Monday March 18, 2019 at age 88yrs. Beloved husband of Carol (Gerds). Loving father of Jennifer (Aaron) Friske, Julie (Steven) Eggert. Dear grandfather of Noah, Camryn, McKenna, Zachary, Addison. Brother-in-law of Roger (Janis) Gerds. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday March 23, 2019 from 10AM-12PM at ST. JACOBI EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH (8605 W. Forest Home Ave.) service to follow at 12PM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to Wisconsin Lutheran High School music department, Luther Preparatory School or St. Jacobi Ev. Lutheran Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019