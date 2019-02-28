Services Northwest Funeral Chapel 6630 West Hampton Avenue Milwaukee , WI 53218 (414) 462-6020 Resources More Obituaries for Otis Vann Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Otis Major Vann Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers Vann Sr., Otis Major Otis Major Vann Sr., 91, joined his Heavenly Father peacefully on Feb. 20, 2019 with his family by his side. Otis was born on Feb 28, 1927 in Selma, Ala. to Stanton Augusta-Evangelistic and Virginia Gunn. Otis' strong work ethic began early in life with him working side by side his grandparents Major I. Gunn and Rhodie Gunn on their farm. After their death, Otis moved to Mobile, where he was cared for by his aunts, uncles and cousins before settling in Birmingham with his Uncle Junior (Mark Gunn Jr.) and Aunt Evelyn Gunn. He attended grade school in Birmingham, where at age 12 he met the love of his life Marga L. Vann. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1945 where he served as an aviator engineer for the Tuskegee Airmen. He was awarded the American Theater Ribbon and the World War II Victory Medal. In 2015 was awarded an Honor Flight to Washington, DC as a World War II Veteran. On Sept. 11,1948, upon returning to Birmingham, Otis married Marga. To their union five children were born. In the early 1950s the family moved to Toledo, Ohio, where Otis owned a shoe repair shop. The family then settled in Milwaukee, where Otis continued in shoe repair, working at Gimbels & Schuster's department store as well as Grabels and Brouwer shoe stores. Otis also began a long career as a senior foreman at Johnston's Chocolate Cookie Company, where he retired in 1988. Otis then managed his and Marga's rental properties, where he took advantage of his wealth of home-repair skills. He and his wife traveled across the country where they enjoyed visiting relatives and friends. The couple spent nearly 60 years in wedded bliss until his beloved wife went home to be with the Lord. Otis was a faithful member of St. Matthews C.M.E Church. He reigned as champ at darts and pool almost to the end. Otis will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and uncle. Otis Major Vann Sr. was preceeded in death by his Webster Gunn sister sister Beatrice Bryant and brother Willie James. Otis is also survived by his daughter Cynthia Henry (Greg Stanford), four sons Otis Jr. Vann, Richard Vann, Michael Vann, Kevin Vann Sr., grandchildren Dana Patillo, Dwayne Henry, Keith Vann, Kevina Vann, Kevin Vann II, Ketrina Vann and Mikalah Vann. Great-grandchildren; Ayzha Ternoir, Alyssa Deal, Jahmarri Deal, Sarah Kaul, Shekila Vann, Keith Vann Jr., Gwendolyn Vann, Kevin Vann III, Dwanye Jackson, Jarvis Toney and Khalia Toney and one great-great grandchild Boston Cox. Daughters in love Wanda Vann and Maria Jackson. Otis was a favorite uncle to many beloved family members in Birmingham, Mobile, Chicago and Detroit including his special cousin Roberta Grace. Wake/Visitation Visitation: 3;00 pm - 7:00pm (Family Hour 6:00 pm-7:00pm) Northwest Funeral Chapel 6630 W. Hampton Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53218 Funeral Services: 11;00 am Saturday, March 2, 2019 Visitation before church service: 10:00am - 11:00 am Funeral Services St. Matthews Church 2944 N. 9th Street: Milwaukee, WI 53206 Internment: Wisconsin Memorial Park

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices