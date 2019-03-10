Services
Otto A. "Ollie" Menge Jr.

Menge Jr., Otto "Ollie" A. Born to Eternal life March 4, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Grace (Nee Strzyzewski) Menge. Loving father of Glenn (Linda) Menge. Dear grandfather of Jessica (Kevin) Toth and Jenell (Neil) Holaday. Great grandfather of Ryan, Kyle and Logan Holaday. Further survived by many friends and relatives. Otto was a WWII Navy Veteran with the Amphibious Division. A loyal Teamsters Driver for over 30 years with UPS. In his free time Ollie loved Potawatomi and was a frequent visitor of Omega Restaurant. Ollie also helped Linda with her arts and crafts business which he totally enjoyed. The family extends a special thanks to Brenwood Park Assisted Living for all their care given to Ollie. A visitation will take place at ST. ADALBERT CEMETERY (HOLY FAMILY CHAPEL) 3801 S. 6TH ST. on Monday March 11, 2019 from 10:30 AM until time of services at 11 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
