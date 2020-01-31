|
|
Otto H. Schultz
Manitowoc - Otto H. Schultz, age 101, of Manitowoc, WI, formerly of Mishicot, WI died peacefully Thursday morning, January 30, 2020 at Holy Family Hospital, Manitowoc.
Mr. Schultz was born July 22, 1918 in Watertown, Wisconsin, son of the late Otto J. and Mae Gertrude (Smith) Schultz. He was a graduate of St. Rose Elementary School, West Division High School and Milwaukee State Teachers College, all in Milwaukee. Dorothy Oehlert of Milwaukee whom he married in 1941 died March 10, 1987. On June 6, 1992, he married Kathleen Royston of Madison. Kathleen died October 8, 2012. A veteran of World War II, he served Mishicot Community Schools of Mishicot, Wisconsin as Administrator for 37 years before retiring in 1983. In 1979 the Mishicot Elementary School was named in his honor. Since retirement he was active at the State and National levels in the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and the Wisconsin Retired Educators Association. He served six years on the AARP National Board and as president of the Wisconsin Retired Educators Association. Mr. Schultz also served on the National Board of the Intelligent Transportation Society of America. He was twice elected by the Wisconsin Retirement System Annuitants as their representative on the Employee Trust Fund Board and Legislatures Retirement Research Committee.
Funeral services 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 423 S. Main St. Mishicot. Burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mishicot. Military graveside rites will be accorded by members of the Post #7753 of Mishicot.
Friends may call at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home in Mishicot from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Visitation will continue at the church Wednesday morning, from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Mr. Schultz's name.
The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Schultz family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020