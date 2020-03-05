Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. ANTHONY ON THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
W280 N2101 Prospect Ave
Pewaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
ST. ANTHONY ON THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
W280 N2101 Prospect Ave
Pewaukee, WI
Otto "Bud" Jaehnert

Otto "Bud" Jaehnert Notice
Otto "Bud" Jaehnert

Otto (Bud) Jaehnert, 94, passed away on January 14th. He was preceded in death by his wife Inez (nee Thelen) Jaehnert to whom he was married for 70 loving years. His children Jane (Tom) Hoeppner, Neil (Jill Geisler) Jaehnert and Nancy Strehlow and grandchildren Jennifer Korich, Noah (Valerie) Jaehnert and MacNeil Jaehnert cherish his memory, and his toddler great-grandson Nolan (Valerie and Noah) Jaehnert will grow up knowing he adored him.

Otto was born to Otto Jaehnert Sr. and Ilma along with his brother, Robert and sister, Dorothy (Larsen) and grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Not long after he returned from the United States Army Air Forces in 1946, he married Inez and began working as a printer while performing on weekends as a drummer in a band.

As their family grew, they moved to New Berlin where Bud put his carpentry skills to work, adding and finishing rooms and later crafting gifts for his children and grandchildren. From furniture to rocking horses to treasure chests, he built memories that will be passed down for generations.

When he and Inez moved to Pewaukee he added gardening to his accomplishments and provided produce to friends and family.

In their later years they moved to Sunset Ridge Memory Care Center in Jefferson, where they appreciated the warmth and friendship of the caregivers who came to know them well. In his final weeks Bud received the support of Rainbow Hospice, which included a presentation from the American Legion, whose representatives honored Bud for his military service in the presence of his family. He gratefully returned the salute, on what turned out to be his last day with us.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12 from 9:30AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at ST. ANTHONY ON THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH W280 N2101 Prospect Ave, Pewaukee, WI on. A private burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
