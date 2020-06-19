Ouida Gutwald
Ouida Gutwald

Hixson, TN - Ouida M. Gutwald, 93, of Hixson, TN, was called to Heaven on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

She was a former resident of Mequon, WI, and a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Freistadt.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Carl Gutwald, brother Morris Markham and son-in-law Michael Gallo.

Loving mom to Rick (Lee Ann) Gutwald and Patrice Gallo, devoted gram to Andrew and Stephen (Amanda) Gallo, proud great gram to Luca and precious sister to E. P. Markham. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Always displaying grace, a wonderful sense of style and adventure, Ouida enjoyed her family, traveling, collecting antiques and making holidays special.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Gladewater Memorial Park, TX.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Chattanooga or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services; 4506 Hixson Pike; 423-531-3975.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
