Pal Brown

Milwaukee - Age 80, of Milwaukee, WI. Found eternal peace on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Visitation Friday, May 22nd, from 10AM-11:30AM, at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Flowers (13235 W. Capitol Drive). Services entrusted to New Pitts Mortuary (414) 447-6000.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The New Pitts Mortuary Llc
2031 W Capitol Dr
Milwaukee, WI 53206
(414) 447-6000
