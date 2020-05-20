Pal Brown
Milwaukee - Age 80, of Milwaukee, WI. Found eternal peace on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Visitation Friday, May 22nd, from 10AM-11:30AM, at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Flowers (13235 W. Capitol Drive). Services entrusted to New Pitts Mortuary (414) 447-6000.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 20 to May 22, 2020.