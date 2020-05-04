Paldrmic Mile



Milwaukee - Passed away May 1, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Beloved husband of Slavica. Loving father of Dragan (Cherie Zander) and Nenad. Grandfather of Dusan, Danilo and Sofija. Brother of Rajko (Mara) and Radojka Radovic. Uncle of Nebojsa and Natalie. Further survived by kumovi, other family and friends here, Serbia and Montenegro. Due to recent health and safety concerns private funeral services will be held at St. Nikola Serbian Orthodox Church.













