Paldrmic Mile
Paldrmic Mile

Milwaukee - Passed away May 1, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Beloved husband of Slavica. Loving father of Dragan (Cherie Zander) and Nenad. Grandfather of Dusan, Danilo and Sofija. Brother of Rajko (Mara) and Radojka Radovic. Uncle of Nebojsa and Natalie. Further survived by kumovi, other family and friends here, Serbia and Montenegro. Due to recent health and safety concerns private funeral services will be held at St. Nikola Serbian Orthodox Church.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
St. Nikola Serbian Orthodox Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
May 4, 2020
Iskreno saucesce porodici Paldrmic.
Radovan Djukic
Friend
