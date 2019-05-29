|
Geipel, Pamala "Pam" (Nee Griph). Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the age of 59 years. Beloved wife of Randy for 24 years. Dear sister of Michael (Mary) Johnson, Patrick Johnson, Paulett (Bo) Anderson and Harry Griph, Jr. Pam is also loved and will be missed by stepchildren Randall (Monica) Geipel and Richelle Geipel, step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family, many friends and coworkers. Preceded in death by her parents Margaret and Harry Griph, Sr. Pam worked at Aurora St. Luke's in CVICU for 28 years. Pam loved dogs and cats and talking about them. She also enjoyed traveling that included outdoor activities like camping and hiking. There will be a time of gathering on Friday, May 31, from 4:00 PM, until time of Memorial service at 7:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 7626 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis. Per Pam's wishes, please wear clothing color other than purple. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated. To receive this obit/directions text 1847413 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019