Pamela "Pam" Gamboa (nee Stephenson)St. Francis - Joined her daughter Melissa in Heaven on June 14, 2020 at age 64. Lovingly survived by her husband Samuel Gamboa. Beloved mother of Brian (Anne), the late Melissa, Vanessa and Adam (Jenny). Cherished grandma of Jordan and Emma. Dear sister of Mark (Beth) and Brant (Sue). She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family, many friends and beloved pets. She is preceded in death by her parents Orville and Betty, her uncle Lloyd and her best friend Linda."I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one."Visitation will take place at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home - Mission Hills Chapel on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4 PM until time of service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Friends of the St. Francis Library where she was President.