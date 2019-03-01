Services
Pamela J. Bennett Notice
Bennett, Pamela J. (nee Busalacchi) Lost her battle with cancer on Monday, February 25, 2019. Age 65 years. Loving mother of Gina LaFond (Ryan Terlecki). "Great" grandmother of Rocco and Vinny. Cherished daughter of Georgette and the late Andrew Busalacchi. Dear sister of Anna Marie (Bill) Sutherland and Andrew (Vicky) Busalacchi. Further survived by other family members and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home Monday, March 4, 2019 from 10 - 11 AM. Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A special thank you to Gina, Ryan, Jan, Ms. Detta and Diane for all their care and support. A super special thank you to Lori, Dr. Dixon and the whole oncology team at Aurora West Allis Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial to the family would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019
