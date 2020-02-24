Resources
West Allis - Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the age of 60 years. Beloved sister of Pat (Sue) Brown and the late Michael (Jill) Brown. Cherished aunt of Carrie (Greg) Houston. Great-aunt of Gianna Houston. Preceded in death by her parents Nicholas and Shirley Brown. Pam is also loved and will be missed by other family, friends, former co-workers, including her boyfriend Reginald "Sijo" Baldwin.

There will be a time of gathering on Friday, March 6, from 5:00 PM, until time of Memorial Service at 7:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020
