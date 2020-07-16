Pamela Jo StreicherOf Cedarburg. Taken by the hand of an Angel Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the age of 63 years. Loving mother of Nicole Matenaer and Joseph Streicher. Proud grandmother of Kaylee Quillen. Survived by her 4-legged friends Sadie and Jager. Dear sister Karen (Wolfgang Mrozek) Streicher, Cheryl (Bruce) Ficks and Julie Streicher. Preceded in death by her loving parents Joseph C. and Donna M. (nee Loop) Streicher and her cherished brother Joseph W. Streicher.Funeral Services will be Monday July 20, 2020 at 6:00pm at the Cedarburg Mueller Funeral Home with Visitation at the funeral home from 4:00pm to 5:45pm. Private interment St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Muttland Meadows in Grafton, WI appreciated.