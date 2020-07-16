1/
Pamela Jo Streicher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Jo Streicher

Of Cedarburg. Taken by the hand of an Angel Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the age of 63 years. Loving mother of Nicole Matenaer and Joseph Streicher. Proud grandmother of Kaylee Quillen. Survived by her 4-legged friends Sadie and Jager. Dear sister Karen (Wolfgang Mrozek) Streicher, Cheryl (Bruce) Ficks and Julie Streicher. Preceded in death by her loving parents Joseph C. and Donna M. (nee Loop) Streicher and her cherished brother Joseph W. Streicher.

Funeral Services will be Monday July 20, 2020 at 6:00pm at the Cedarburg Mueller Funeral Home with Visitation at the funeral home from 4:00pm to 5:45pm. Private interment St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Muttland Meadows in Grafton, WI appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
04:00 - 05:45 PM
Mueller Funeral Homes - Cedarburg
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Mueller Funeral Homes - Cedarburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Homes - Cedarburg
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0380
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Homes - Cedarburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved