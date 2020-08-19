1/1
Pamela K. Webster
Pamela K. Webster

Webster, Pamela K. passed away August 16, 2020 at the age of 56 years. Loving mother of William & Nathan Zolecki. Beloved sister to Deanne (Dave) Meier & Mark (Ryan Brown) Webster. Preceded in death by mother Carol & father Marty Webster. Surrogate mother to many & friend to countless others who will all miss her passion, fierce loyalty & sharp wit. This 1982 graduate of South Milwaukee captained the cheerleading squad, served as Homecoming Queen & gave the commencement address for her class. However, her greatest accomplishment was her sons, her greatest gift was her humor & her deepest regret will be not seeing the end of the Trump administration from this world. The family is planning a small private service.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
