Pamela K. Webster



Webster, Pamela K. passed away August 16, 2020 at the age of 56 years. Loving mother of William & Nathan Zolecki. Beloved sister to Deanne (Dave) Meier & Mark (Ryan Brown) Webster. Preceded in death by mother Carol & father Marty Webster. Surrogate mother to many & friend to countless others who will all miss her passion, fierce loyalty & sharp wit. This 1982 graduate of South Milwaukee captained the cheerleading squad, served as Homecoming Queen & gave the commencement address for her class. However, her greatest accomplishment was her sons, her greatest gift was her humor & her deepest regret will be not seeing the end of the Trump administration from this world. The family is planning a small private service.









