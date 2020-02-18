|
Pamela Kay Howard
Milwaukee, WI - (nee McLellan) Went to join her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 17, 2020, age 62 years. Loving mother of Jeremy (Melissa Fox) Howard, Justin (Kari Miller) Howard and Nicholle Howard . Dear grandma of Johnny, Jordan, Austin and Jaylen. Loving sister Leslie McLellan. Cherished godmother of Jennifer Ciardo. Preceded in death by her parents and two sisters. Also survived by other family and friends.
Private Services were held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020