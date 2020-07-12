Pamela L. Deja "Pam"
(Nee Collins) Passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020. Age 66. Beloved wife of William Deja for 38 years. Loving mother of the late William "Billy" Deja and Catherine (nee Deja) March. Proud nana of Ellisandra "Elli" and William "Liam." Special grandmother of Justen. Devoted sister of Cynthia Collins, Christine Collins and Kathleen (Duayne) Davis. Greatly loved by nieces and nephews, Nicole, George IV, Tana, Keri, Leah, Chad, Sarina and Jared. Also loved by many other family and friends.
Pam was very perceptive to people's needs. She always went above and beyond for others. Her love and compassion for her family and friends never wavered even during her worst moments. Pam always showed concern for others above herself. She loved unconditionally. She was a true warrior and champion throughout her life. To her grandchildren, she was their hero. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, nature and making a house a home. While living in Lake Geneva, she was devoted to volunteering at Mercy Hospital.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private services were held.
Memorials appreciated to Wisconsin Cancer Society
, St. Jude's or Shriners Hospital.
All the years we were together, I would always find or see something new or different about Pam that would make me just love her a little bit more.