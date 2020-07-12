1/1
Pamela L. "Pam" Deja
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela L. Deja "Pam"

(Nee Collins) Passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020. Age 66. Beloved wife of William Deja for 38 years. Loving mother of the late William "Billy" Deja and Catherine (nee Deja) March. Proud nana of Ellisandra "Elli" and William "Liam." Special grandmother of Justen. Devoted sister of Cynthia Collins, Christine Collins and Kathleen (Duayne) Davis. Greatly loved by nieces and nephews, Nicole, George IV, Tana, Keri, Leah, Chad, Sarina and Jared. Also loved by many other family and friends.

Pam was very perceptive to people's needs. She always went above and beyond for others. Her love and compassion for her family and friends never wavered even during her worst moments. Pam always showed concern for others above herself. She loved unconditionally. She was a true warrior and champion throughout her life. To her grandchildren, she was their hero. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, nature and making a house a home. While living in Lake Geneva, she was devoted to volunteering at Mercy Hospital.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private services were held.

Memorials appreciated to Wisconsin Cancer Society, St. Jude's or Shriners Hospital.

All the years we were together, I would always find or see something new or different about Pam that would make me just love her a little bit more.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 10, 2020
Bill,

I am so very sad to hear about Pam. My deepest sympathy to you and your family. We know only to well how terrible this disease is. I hope with time you will find some peace.
Take care of yourself, Sue Bennett
Susan R. Bennett
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved