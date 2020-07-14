Pamela Lynn Russell DailyOur loving Mother, Friend & Confidante peacefully passed away on July 9, 2020, at the age of 69.Born in Baltimore, Maryland - Pamela lived a vicarious life living in many states. Her path started in Maryland and then moved on to places such as Connecticut, Idaho, and her final residence in Wisconsin. Pamela loved life, she cherished gardening and flowers, and was always looking to make her yard look the best on the block. She was a passionate animal lover having pets throughout her entire stay in this world, most recently her beloved "other son" JJ. From the mountains of Idaho to serene beaches in Italy, she was also an avid traveler and visited almost every state and several countries abroad. While Pamela was an extremely kind soul, she was also fiercely independent. She worked hard throughout to ensure that her family and friends were taken care of and loved all so very much.Pamela is survived by loving son Jesse (Barkha) Daily, Jordan (Jennifer) Daily; grandchildren Lok, Jacob, Jessica, Joshua, and Jocelyn Daily; and beloved sister April (Scott) Shannon.A Celebration of Life will take place at the baaree, 105 S. Main St. Thiensville, WI 53092, on Sunday, August 2, from 12:00PM to 4:00PM, with Remembrances by the family taking place at 1:00PM.In lieu of flowers, donations made will be used to honor Pamela's favorite cause - Wisconsin Humane Society - Ozaukee County, 630 W Dekora St, Saukville, WI 53080.