1/1
Pamela Lynn Russell Daily
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Lynn Russell Daily

Our loving Mother, Friend & Confidante peacefully passed away on July 9, 2020, at the age of 69.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland - Pamela lived a vicarious life living in many states. Her path started in Maryland and then moved on to places such as Connecticut, Idaho, and her final residence in Wisconsin. Pamela loved life, she cherished gardening and flowers, and was always looking to make her yard look the best on the block. She was a passionate animal lover having pets throughout her entire stay in this world, most recently her beloved "other son" JJ. From the mountains of Idaho to serene beaches in Italy, she was also an avid traveler and visited almost every state and several countries abroad. While Pamela was an extremely kind soul, she was also fiercely independent. She worked hard throughout to ensure that her family and friends were taken care of and loved all so very much.

Pamela is survived by loving son Jesse (Barkha) Daily, Jordan (Jennifer) Daily; grandchildren Lok, Jacob, Jessica, Joshua, and Jocelyn Daily; and beloved sister April (Scott) Shannon.

A Celebration of Life will take place at the baaree, 105 S. Main St. Thiensville, WI 53092, on Sunday, August 2, from 12:00PM to 4:00PM, with Remembrances by the family taking place at 1:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations made will be used to honor Pamela's favorite cause - Wisconsin Humane Society - Ozaukee County, 630 W Dekora St, Saukville, WI 53080.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 04:00 PM
the baaree
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved