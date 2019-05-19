Services
Hartson Funeral Home
Pamela Schmitz-Cook Notice
Schmitz-Cook, Pamela (Nee Schmitz) Pamela Schmitz-Cook, loving mother, grandmother, wife, and friend, was born on April 28, 1955, to Jack and Dorothy Schmitz. From that day forward, she was full of life, never able to sit still; but, as the saying goes, a candle that burns twice as brightly burns half as long. Pamela passed from complications associated with breast cancer on May 10, 2019 at the age of 64. "Saint Pam" found joy in helping others, from her elderly clients to family and friends. Her love for entertaining left her children with wonderful memories of themed birthday parties with homemade pinatas and overstuffed family vacations scheduled down to the minute (and her aversion to the mundane left her children with twenty paper bags of unsorted photos and countless drawers brimming with receipts). Pam is survived by her husband, James; daughters, Ashley (Zackary), Natalie (Nicholas), and Kasandra; and grandchildren, Nolan and Kennedy. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Steven. Pam will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Thursday, May 23 at the Historic Hose Tower in Greendale (5699 Parking Street) from 4:30 PM -7:00 PM
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
