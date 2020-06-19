Pamella "Pam" PoullWauwatosa - Went home to the Lord on June 10, 2020. Very loving daughter of the late Charles and Judith (fiance Barry Meinert) Poull. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and wonderful friends. Pam always had a smile on her face that will be missed.Private Family Services were held. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to any Humane Society of your choice are appreciated.