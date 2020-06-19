Pamella "Pam" Poull
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pamella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamella "Pam" Poull

Wauwatosa - Went home to the Lord on June 10, 2020. Very loving daughter of the late Charles and Judith (fiance Barry Meinert) Poull. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and wonderful friends. Pam always had a smile on her face that will be missed.

Private Family Services were held. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to any Humane Society of your choice are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved