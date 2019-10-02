|
Paolo V. Iazzi
(18 February 1950 - 18 September 2019)
Paolo grew up in Ladispoli, a city on the seashore near Rome, Italy, where he worked as an air traffic controller and, by chance, met Robin, with whom he shared his life for over forty-one years. Paolo's one-year sojourn in the United States transformed into a lifetime, built first in Seattle and then in Milwaukee, with visits to family near Rome every spring and fall. He re-tooled his professional skills, working in data service management, the food service industry, and ultimately real estate, his favorite field. Though Paolo's sharp wit, generosity, and compassion were striking, what made his life uniquely his own was the way he savored beauty in small, transitory things - the scent of espresso made with a stove-top Moka, a chance conversation with neighbors while walking our dear dogs, preparing meals together, making cappelletti from scratch, and especially sharing them with our extended family of relatives and friends. The beauty of Paolo's own heart and mind will be deeply missed by his wife Robin, son Andrè along with Margarita, granddaughters Talia and Isabel, sisters and brother Anna Duca, Gabriella Bitti, and Silvano Iazzi, and all of our family and friends in Italy and the U.S., whom he held the dearest beauty of all. We owe special gratitude to the Zilber Family Hospice for the expertise and compassionate care that they gave to Paolo, as well as to his family and friends. As Paolo wished, his ashes will be spread near Rome.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019