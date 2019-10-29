|
Paralee B. Jones
Age 99 yrs.
October 27, 2019.
Beloved mother of Patricia Jones-Penn of Sacramento, CA; Michael(Peggy)Jones of Jackson, WI and Gregory D. (Geneva) Jones. Also survived by 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at 11AM at St. Mark AME Church 1616 W. Atkinson Ave. Visitation Monday 3-7PM(Family hr. 5-7PM) at:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019