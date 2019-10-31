Resources
More Obituaries for Paralee Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paralee B. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paralee B. Jones Notice
Paralee B. Jones

Age 99 yrs.

October 27, 2019.

Beloved mother of Patricia Jones-Penn of Sacramento, CA; Michael(Peggy)Jones of Jackson, WI and Gregory D. (Geneva) Jones. Also survived by 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. The family would like to thank Menomonee Falls

Assisted Living for their exceptional care.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at 11AM at St. Mark AME Church 1616 W.

Atkinson Ave.

Instate Tuesday 10AM at the CHURCH until time of services.

Visitation Monday 3-7PM

(Family hr. 5-7PM) at:

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paralee's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline