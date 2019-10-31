|
|
Paralee B. Jones
Age 99 yrs.
October 27, 2019.
Beloved mother of Patricia Jones-Penn of Sacramento, CA; Michael(Peggy)Jones of Jackson, WI and Gregory D. (Geneva) Jones. Also survived by 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. The family would like to thank Menomonee Falls
Assisted Living for their exceptional care.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at 11AM at St. Mark AME Church 1616 W.
Atkinson Ave.
Instate Tuesday 10AM at the CHURCH until time of services.
Visitation Monday 3-7PM
(Family hr. 5-7PM) at:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019