Parsegh Vahradian

Parsegh Vahradian Notice
Vahradian, Parsegh 4/20/1927 - 8/12/2019 Armenian church deacon, stock market extraordinaire, retired welder, hummingbird caretaker, doting father, and beloved Papa to all that met him passed after 92 remarkable years of life. Preceded in death by his wife, Celia Vahradian. Survived by his daughter, Sandra Shahbazian, and family who have been blessed to know Papa and his kindness. Services to be held at Holy Resurrection Armenian Church: 909 Michigan Ave, South Milwaukee, WI 53172 on Saturday, August 24th at 11am. Visitation at 10am. Final resting place at Saint Haroutune Armenian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Papa's honor to the AGBU-Armenia Programs "Senior Dining Center/Soup Kitchen" at agbu.com/donate.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
