Pasquale DiMatteo
Pasquale DiMatteo, age 90, passed away on October 13, 2019. He was born June 3, 1929 in Naples, Italy to Francesco and Vincenza DiMatteo (nee Liquior). He came to the United States at the age of 28. He married Tina Miracola in 1957. He was an avid soccer fan and loved to cook. Family was everything to him. He was employed at Johnson Controls.
Pasquale is survived by children Francesco, Rosaria (Mark) Bird, Lawrence (Ann Marie); Grandchildren Vincenzo, Amanda (James) Draxler, Matthew (Milena) Bird, Lorenzo and Emily Bird' Great-grandchildren Wesley and Amelia Draxler; Siblings Bruno (Christina) DiMatteo; sister-in-law Inita DiMatteo. Further survived by numerous other loved ones and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Tina, siblings Guido, Rosaria, and Anna.
A Funeral Service for Pasquale will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, October 19th at The Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend). A visitation will be held at the Funeral Home from 9:30 until 10:45. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Memorials in Pasquale's honor are appreciated to the (PO Box 902, Pewaukee, WI 53072)
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019