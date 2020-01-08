Services
Muskego - Age 76. Went to rest January 7, 2020. Loving husband of Eunice for 44 years. Loving father of Mark (Donna), Sean, Dan (Sandi), Joe, and Diane (Mike). Proud grandpa of Brit-O, Dugan, Maddie, Cullen, Braden, Keanu, Brian, Sierra, and DJ. Dear brother of Joe (Janet). Further survived by other relatives and many friends. Joining in Heaven his parents, Joseph & Eleanor and brother, Jerry. Proud US Navy veteran, "keeper of the dragon", and life-time member of the Hales Corners/Franklin . Founder/Owner of Higgins Tower service since 1971. Special thanks and appreciation to Nurse Leah and Dr. John of Heartland Hospice. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1 to 3:30 PM. Funeral Service 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
