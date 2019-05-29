|
Comparin, Patrice L. "Pat" (Nee Melsheimer) FREDONIA, WI; May 23, 2019, age 67; beloved wife of Calvin Comparin, dear mom of Jennifer (Bill) Courtright and Nicole (Brian Gnacinski) Comparin, further survived by grandson Wm. "Joseph", nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial services 4:30PM Monday, June 3 at the funeral home. Visitatio 2:30-4:30PM Monday prior to services at the funeral home. Memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight (www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org) appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019