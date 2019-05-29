Resources
More Obituaries for Patrice Comparin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrice L. "Pat" (Melsheimer) Comparin

Notice Condolences Flowers

Patrice L. "Pat" (Melsheimer) Comparin Notice
Comparin, Patrice L. "Pat" (Nee Melsheimer) FREDONIA, WI; May 23, 2019, age 67; beloved wife of Calvin Comparin, dear mom of Jennifer (Bill) Courtright and Nicole (Brian Gnacinski) Comparin, further survived by grandson Wm. "Joseph", nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial services 4:30PM Monday, June 3 at the funeral home. Visitatio 2:30-4:30PM Monday prior to services at the funeral home. Memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight (www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org) appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline