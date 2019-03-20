Services
Adlam, Patricia A. (Nee Cobeen) Age 90 of Brookfield and Wauwatosa, found Eternal Peace on March 16, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband George A. Adlam, parents Charles and Gertrude Cobeen, granddaughter Kimberly Marie Slaske and sisters-in-law Mickey and Rebecca Adlam. She will always be remembered and missed by her dear children: Kathleen (Jerry) Slaske, Susan Adlam, Therese Adlam (Dave Netz), John (D'anna) Adlam and James (Debbie) Adlam, and four loving grandchildren: Courtney, Jason (Savannah), Lauren and Michael Adlam. Also left to cherish her memory are her brother Charles (Miyako) Cobeen, sisters Mary (John) Armbruster and Helen (John) Kabara, brother-in-law Dr. Robert Adlam, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation on Friday March 22nd at San Camillo Chapel, 10200 W. Bluemound Rd. (valet parking available) from 3pm to 5pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 5pm, immediately followed by a dinner for family and friends. A private committal ceremony will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. Pat was a very active volunteer in her parishes, and at Christ King Grade School, Marquette High School and Marquette University. Pat and her husband George received as a couple, the All University Service Award. A graduate of Holy Angels High School, Pat further received a degree in Liberal Arts from Marquette University. As an active alumnus, Pat was very involved with AMUW serving as a Board Member and Board President. Her Marquette University ties ran deep and she was proud that Cobeen Hall, a campus dorm, was named after her father Charles, honoring his 40 years of service at the University. Pat lovingly raised her five children while actively volunteering in church and school activities. She was a Cub Scout den mother, mentored a Girl Scout troop as they earned their Marion Award and was active in the Christ Child Society. As an empty nester she volunteered at Penfield Children's Center using her loving and nurturing ways to comfort babies born with opioid addictions. Pat was also a member of Westmoor Country Club. Special thanks to the staff at St. Camillus for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to: Marquette University High School, Juvenile Diabetes Association or St. Camillus Foundation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
