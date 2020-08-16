1/1
Patricia A. Beres
Patricia A. Beres

- - (nee Zubarik) of New Berlin passed into Eternal Life on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of the late George and loving mother of Daniel (Laura) Beres, Michael (Kathryn) Beres, Laura (Peter) Agnello, Christine (Michael) Blackwood, Donna (Joseph) Froschmayer and Denise (Michael) Casey. Dear sister of Stephen (Terri) Zubarik, Joanne Parnau and the late Mary Zubarik-Arquinego. Loving grandmother to many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Very special friend to Bill Cvikota. Also survived by many other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, August 17, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home-Muskego at 4 PM until time of Vigil Service at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Holy Apostles Church (16000 W National Avenue, New Berlin) 10:30 AM. Mass will be live streamed at the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl2onAM5W4_ROL5XmhGh23Q

Interment immediately following at Holy Apostles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Holy Apostles Church are appreciated. To protect our most vulnerable guests, the family is requesting masks be worn and social distancing followed.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
17
Vigil
07:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Church
AUG
18
Interment
Holy Apostles Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
W195S6610 Racine Ave
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1444
Memories & Condolences
August 14, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
August 14, 2020
I worked with Pat at Steinhafels. We’ve continued to be friends after we retired and used to meet once a month for our “Slush Girls” group. She was a special friend and a wonderful person. I miss her smile and warm heart. Rest In Peace my friend.
Karen. Radaj
Friend
