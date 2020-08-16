Patricia A. Beres- - (nee Zubarik) of New Berlin passed into Eternal Life on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of the late George and loving mother of Daniel (Laura) Beres, Michael (Kathryn) Beres, Laura (Peter) Agnello, Christine (Michael) Blackwood, Donna (Joseph) Froschmayer and Denise (Michael) Casey. Dear sister of Stephen (Terri) Zubarik, Joanne Parnau and the late Mary Zubarik-Arquinego. Loving grandmother to many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Very special friend to Bill Cvikota. Also survived by many other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, August 17, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home-Muskego at 4 PM until time of Vigil Service at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Holy Apostles Church (16000 W National Avenue, New Berlin) 10:30 AM. Mass will be live streamed at the following link:Interment immediately following at Holy Apostles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Holy Apostles Church are appreciated. To protect our most vulnerable guests, the family is requesting masks be worn and social distancing followed.