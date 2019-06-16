Charette, Patricia A. "Pat" Age 81 years, of Grafton. Joined her beloved husband of 46 years in Eternal Rest on June 10, 2019. Precious Mother of Darcy Tomaszewski, Kathy Brown, David Schultz, Karen (Richard) Moran, Cheri (Ken) Schraufnagel, and Teri (Scott) Moseler. Proud Grandmother of Katy, Richard, Chris, Dustin, Devin, Dakota, Dyllan, Jennifer, Jacob, Luke, and Paige. Delighted Great Grandmother of Charlie and Lynett. Dear Sister-in-law of Judy (Donald) Tomaszewski, Everett (Jane) Charette and Evelyn (Robert) Grota. Preceded in death by her devoted Husband Eugene "Gene" Charette, Parents Edmund and Cecilia Tomaszewski, Brother Donald Tomaszewski, Sister Eileen Bykowski, Sister-in-law Cathleen Lundergan, and Brothers-in-law Daniel Bykowski, Robert Grota, and Ed Lundergan. Further survived by other dear relatives and friends. Pat served with her husband as Chair Couple for the pro-marriage organization "Marriage Encounter" for several years. She attended St. Josaphat Parish Grade School, St. Mary's Academy (High School), and furthered her studies at Cardinal Stritch University. Pat worked as administrative assistant for many years with a select few businesses. In addition, she enjoyed supporting her children's educational and extra-curricular activities, and various crafting and homemaker hobbies. She will be forever remembered for her passionate mothering, devotion to the Blessed Mother, and master quilting skills. She was a loving and devoted Grandmother. She loved to hear what her grandchildren were doing and would attend their many functions when she was able to. Her grandchildren meant the world to her. She will be missed greatly, but her spirit will live on in all the lives she has touched. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday June 19, 2019 with visitation from 9-10:45a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1619 Washington St. in Grafton. In lieu of flowers, memorials to and Kathy Hospice in West Bend WI are greatly appreciated.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary