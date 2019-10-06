|
Patricia A. Cross (Feely)
Patricia A. Cross (Feely) found peace August 31, 2019. Born July 21, 1947 to William and Doris Feely.
Loving wife of John K. Cross who found peace September 29, 2019. Born February 17, 1941 to Thomas and Lorraine Cross. They are further survived by her brother Don Feely, nephews Brian (Kelly) Feely, Bill Feely, niece Amanda (Ricky) Holley, Jill Cross, other relatives and loving friends.
At the couples request no services are being held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019