Patricia A. Czarnecki
Patricia A. Czarnecki

Milwaukee - (nee Hytry) Sunday, July 26, 2020. age 80 years. Loving wife of the late Jerome Czarnecki for 50 years. Beloved mother of Cheryl (Steve) Wankowski, son Blair (Lori) Czarnecki, and the late Brian (Betty) Czarnecki. Adored grandma of Tiffany (Andrew) Thorne, Blake (Nicole) Wankowski, Stephanie Czarnecki (David), Ashley Wankowski, Kayde Czarnecki (David), Kelly Czarnecki (John). Chershied great-grandma of Brady, Teagan, Aiyden, Liam,and Myah. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home THURSDAY, August 6, 2020 from 9:30 AM-11:00 AM. Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. Inurnment to follow Forest Home Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 27 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
AUG
6
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Guest Book sponsored by Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes Bay View Chapel

